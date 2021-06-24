Bakersfield man arrested for murder following a fatal accident in February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 19-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested on multiple counts of murder following a deadly accident back in February of this year.

On February 17th, Andrew Fenderson was driving at speeds exceeding 100 mph on Ming Avenue when he lost control of the BMW 325i he was driving and collided with two poles. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the accident killed two of Fenderson's passengers: 33-year-old Daniel Encinas-Davalos, and 21-year-old and Destiny Munoz. A third passenger suffered from major injuries but has since recovered.

The BPD reported that at the time of the accident Fenderson was under the influence of cocaine and marijuana.

On Thursday, Fenderson was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence of drugs causing injury, driving while license suspended, expired registration, and no insurance.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.