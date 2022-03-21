Bakersfield man pleads guilty to receiving child pornography

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After a Homeland Security Investigations, they found a Bakersfield man guilty of receiving material that included sexual exploitation of minors.

U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced that 64-year-old John Perry pleaded guilty on March 21 to receiving child pornography, according to court documents.

He has previously been convicted for rape of a child in Washington state. Perry is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27, 2022. He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and maximum of 40 years, as well as a $250,000 fine.