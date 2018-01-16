Bakersfield man sentenced for conspiracy of stolen U.S. mail and credit cards

37-year-old Jason Leroy Geiser from Bakersfield, was sentenced Tuesday, January 16 by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd to two years and four months in prison for conspiracy to possess stolen U.S. mail and the unlawful possession of credit and debit cards, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

Court documents showed between October 1, 2016, and March 2, 2017, Geiser conspired with others to steal mail and credit cards obtained from the stolen mail for their own monetary benefit.

A press released from the Department of Justice read:

"According to the plea agreement, on October 17, 2016, Geiser stole mail from a community mailbox. Based on information from an eyewitness, police officers were able to follow Geiser to an empty house where they found him and another person with stolen mail in plain view. More stolen mail and two unauthorized credit cards were found in Geiser’s vehicle. On December 9, 2016, police officers found Geiser at a local hotel with two other individuals in possession of stolen mail and 18 stolen credit and debit cards.

On January 4, 2017, Geiser stole mail from a community mailbox, and based on information from an eyewitness, officers were able to determine that the thief was Geiser and went to his home. They found a large amount of mail in Geiser’s vehicle, his home, and a shed in his back yard. Eighty-four stolen, unauthorized credit or debit cards were seized in this search. On March 2, 2017, he was arrested by officers with the Bakersfield Police Department on an active warrant and a search of his vehicle resulted in the recovery of a large amount of mail and 64 stolen or unauthorized credit and debit cards."

