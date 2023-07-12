Bakersfield man takes new drug to treat Friedreich's Ataxia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A local man is receiving the first treatment approved by the F.D.A. for a rare neuromuscular disorder.

Jerod Laird has been suffering from Friedreich's Ataxia for more than 20 years, and recently, was among the first to try a new medicine that was developed to reverse some of the effects.

While it might not be a cure, it's a start.

"I'm feeling good," said Jerod, "I work out about five to six days a week."

While the disorder may have slowed him down physically, it hasn't impacted his sense of humor.

"I'm getting around OK, as good as I can", Jerod said with a chuckle.

His mother Carrie Laird, who is his caretaker, said his speech has deteriorated, along with his ability to walk and use his hands.

"Also, transferring him from his wheelchair to the car, and his bed has become more difficult," said Carrie.

Jerod began taking the medication in early July, a drug called Omaveloxolone, which slows the progression of the disorder.

Carrie says it also reactivates genes that were deemed inactive by F.A., but only over the last two years.

"It's tough, since we've waited years for a breakthrough," said Carrie, "and then it comes and it's not as much as we'd hoped for. For the most part, he stays positive and goes to the gym and hangs out with friends."

Jerod and his friends have held numerous events over the years, raising money for research.

While it's not as much as they hoped for, he hopes it will help others who are newly diagnosed.

"It will hopefully help younger people with the same thing," said Jerod.

His mother is hoping that this is the start and that future discoveries will reverse more of the disease down the road.

Carrie said it should take six months before any results from the medication will be noticeable.

