Bakersfield man wanted in connection to stabbing in Kernville

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they believe is responsible for a stabbing in Kernville on Tuesday.

According to KCSO, deputies and Kern County Fire crews showed up to the area of Kernville Road and Buena Vista Drive a little before 6:30 Tuesday night.

Once on scene, deputies found a victim of a stabbing. The victim was taken to an area trauma center to be treated. They're listed in critical condition.

Deputies say an argument led to the stabbing.

The suspect is identified as 40-year-old Dennis Welch of Bakersfield. He's described as white, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

KCSO says he's wanted for attempted murder and mayhem.