Bakersfield man wins Toyota Tundra Giveaway at World Ag Expo

A Bakersfield man won a Toyota Tundra, as part of a giveaway at the 2018 World Ag Expo.
Alfredo Garcia, a 15-year attendee of World Ag Expo, bought two tickets for $5 each, World Ag Expo organizers said.
Garcia said he entered the contest "just to see if he could win."
The giveaway benefits Valley Children's Hospital of Madera.
This year's ticket sales totaled more than $82,000, an increase over the 2017 total of $63,000, organizers said.
