Bakersfield Marathon road closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The city has announced the roads that will be closed due to the Bakersfield Marathon this Sunday.

The city announced that streets will be closed on Sunday starting at 4:30 a.m. All roads are expected to be reopened no later than 3 p.m.

Streets closed from 4:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Don Hart Drive East

Stockdale Highway (west of Gosford Road to Calloway Drive)

CSUB Way

Streets closed from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.:

CSUB Way

Don Hart Drive West

Gosford Road

Stockdale Highway (east of Gosford Road to California Avenue)

Streets closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.:

14th Street

18th Street

19th Street

21st Street

22nd Street

24th Street

30th Street

Beech Street

C Street

California Avenue

Chester Lane

Elm Street

H Street

Oak Street

Oleander Avenue

Palm Street

Real Road

Stockdale Highway

Westwind Drive

Streets closed from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Acacia Avenue

Alta Vista Drive

Amherst Street

Chester Avenue

Haley Street

West Columbus Street

El Cerrito Drive

Manor Street

Monte Vista Drive

Pasatiempo Drive

Panorama Drive

Radcliffe Avenue

River Boulevard

Union Avenue

The city says that the roads could open earlier after the last runner passes through the street.