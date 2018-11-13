Bakersfield Marathon road closures

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The city has announced the roads that will be closed due to the Bakersfield Marathon this Sunday.
The city announced that streets will be closed on Sunday starting at 4:30 a.m. All roads are expected to be reopened no later than 3 p.m.
Streets closed from 4:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
Streets closed from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.:
Streets closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.:
Streets closed from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
The city says that the roads could open earlier after the last runner passes through the street.
