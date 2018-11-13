Bakersfield Marathon road closures

Sydney Isenberg
11:52 AM, Nov 13, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The city has announced the roads that will be closed due to the Bakersfield Marathon this Sunday.

The city announced that streets will be closed on Sunday starting at 4:30 a.m. All roads are expected to be reopened no later than 3 p.m. 

Streets closed from 4:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

  • Don Hart Drive East
  • Stockdale Highway (west of Gosford Road to Calloway Drive)
  • CSUB Way

Streets closed from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.:

  • CSUB Way
  • Don Hart Drive West
  • Gosford Road
  • Stockdale Highway (east of Gosford Road to California Avenue)

Streets closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.:

  • 14th Street
  • 18th Street
  • 19th Street
  • 21st Street
  • 22nd Street
  • 24th Street
  • 30th Street
  • Beech Street
  • C Street
  • California Avenue
  • Chester Lane
  • Elm Street
  • H Street
  • Oak Street
  • Oleander Avenue
  • Palm Street
  • Real Road
  • Stockdale Highway
  • Westwind Drive

Streets closed from 5 a.m. to  12:30 p.m.:

  • Acacia Avenue
  • Alta Vista Drive
  • Amherst Street
  • Chester Avenue
  • Haley Street
  • West Columbus Street
  • El Cerrito Drive
  • Manor Street
  • Monte Vista Drive 
  • Pasatiempo Drive
  • Panorama Drive
  • Radcliffe Avenue
  • River Boulevard
  • Union Avenue

The city says that the roads could open earlier after the last runner passes through the street.

