Bakersfield men involved in Vagabond Inn robbery plead not guilty in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Jan. 17 -- 10:52 p.m.) The three people involved in this incident are scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 15.

Gann pleaded no contest to second degree robbery. The other three charges were dropped.

Gonzales pleaded no contest to second degree robbery and assault on a person with great bodily injury.

Rodriguez pleaded no contest to eight counts of second degree robbery and two counts of attempted second degree robbery.

=======================

Three men who were arrested last Thursday in connection to robbery, attempted murder and conspiracy appeared in court on Tuesday.

Jose Gonzales, 19, Jalen Rodriguez, 23, and Richard Gann, 23, pleaded not guilty for charges including attempted murder, assault with a firearm, robbery and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.

Rodriguez is believed to be responsible for nine robberies in Bakersfield and Kern County.

On Oct. 26, the three were involved in a robbery at the Vagabond Inn near Highway 99 and Panama Lane.

In the aftermath, the suspect vehicle shot at an uninvolved citizen's vehicle, who was not struck and not injured. The three were arrested on Oct. 27. Rodriguez was determined to be responsible for the Vagabond Inn robbery and shooting at the citizen.

Rodriguez was also determined to be responsible for an armed robbery that occurred in the Kern County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction as well as several other local robberies listed below:

Sept. 20, 2017: Wienershnitzel-6200 White Lane

Sept. 22, 2017: Little Caesars Pizza - 123 South Union Avenue

Sept. 22, 2017: Jack in the Box - 4200 Chester Ave.

Sept. 27, 2017: Little Caesars Pizza - 2515 S. H St.

Sept. 28, 2017: AMPM - 900 Monterey Street

October 5, 2017: Jack in the Box - 3550 Stine Road

October 9, 2017: La Villa - 700 Planz Rd.

Gonzales, Rodriguez and Gann will be back in court Nov. 9.

