Bakersfield motorists lose nearly $1,800 per year due to roads in poor condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The average driver in the Bakersfield area loses nearly $1,800 every year due to driving on roads that are in poor condition, according to a new report from TRIP.

The average loss can be traced to roads that are deteriorated, congested, and lacking in some desirable safety features. The report examines road and bridge conditions, congestion, economic development, highway safety and transportation funding in the Bakersfield area.

TRIP is a national nonprofit transportation research group based in Washington, DC. The report is one in a series evaluating transportation systems statewide.

