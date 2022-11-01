Bakersfield Museum of Art hosting LUNAFEST, a film festival showcasing women and nonbinary filmmakers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art and the Junior League of Bakersfield re co-hosting a unique film festival featuring films made by women on Friday, November 4th.

LUNAFEST started as one small California premiere 21 years ago. Since then, the festival has celebrated the work of more than 170 filmmakers in 2,700 live and virtual screenings nationwide.

LUNAFEST has also made an impact at the local level, helping to raise over $6.5 million for women’s causes while providing a platform for women and gender-nonconforming storytellers.

The red-carpet evening at the art museum will start at 6:00 pm with a champagne reception. There will be food and drinks from local businesses owned by women. Screenings will begin at 7:00 pm.

“Whether it be a film, a mural, a sculpture, a painting, a dance, we believe in the power of all art forms to help foster community, understanding, and growth,” said Amy Smith, executive director of the BMoA.

Proceeds from LUNAFEST will go to benefit both the Bakersfield Museum of Art, the Junior League of Bakersfield, and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose work inspires social change. For more information about LUNAFEST or to purchase tickets, please visit the BMoA website.

Watch the trailer for LUNAFEST 2022