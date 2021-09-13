Bakersfield Museum of Art to unveil new exhibit 'On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s-1990s'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Museum of Art (BMoA) unveils a new exhibition at 7 p.m. Sept. 30th.

"On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s-1990s," will have more than 150 objects from some of the 20th Century’s most famous Contemporary artists including Ed Moses, Lynda Benglis, Peter Alexander, Frank Gehry, Robert Graham, and Ed Ruscha on display.

“The work and artists on display have come to represent a period of history that transformed art making,” said BMoA Curator of Exhibitions and Collections Rachel McCullah Wainwright in a statement. “Art made in Los Angeles during the late 1960s and 1970s onward is defined by a unique spirit of anti-conformity, a play of new materials and a celebration of light and the California cool ethos. It is exciting that so many of these artists are still with us and able to share their work and the experience of working during this period.”

The exhibition, from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection, will be on display through Jan. 8th, 2022.

BMoA is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, call 661-323-7219.