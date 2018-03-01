Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame to honor 2017 inductees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Six local people will be receiving huge honors Thursday night as they are inducted into the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame.

The inductees who will be honored are Tommy Collins, Larry Daniels, Luther Davis, Cousin Herb Henson, Ken Nelson and Jean Shepard.

They will join the 17 inaugural inductees.

Of the bunch - Cousin Herb Henson was a pioneer in the Bakersfield television market. He hosted the Trading Post on KERO (23ABC), becoming a launching pad for many legendary performers including Buck Owens, Bonnie Owens and Barbara Mandrell.

According to the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, the inductees were selected for representing a broad and diverse range of music exported to the world from Kern County and the surrounding area.

The ceremony is slated for March 1 at 7 p.m. at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame on Q Street.