Bakersfield named fastest-growing area for green cars

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield was named the fastest growing green car adoption area, according to a study released by iSeeCars.

The study ranked U.S. states and designated market areas according to their green car adoption as well as the improvements made from 2014 to 2017.

STUDY: Green Car Adoption by State: Who's Leading the Charge?

Bakersfield was determined to be the fastest growing metropolitan area for green car adoption, according to the study.

Over a three year period, Bakersfield saw a 276 percent improvement in the amount of green vehicle adoption, according to the iSeeCars study.

California ranked fourth overall for green car adoption growth and came in first for overall green car sales.