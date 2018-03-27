Bakersfield National Cemetery honoring Vietnam veterans on Tuesday

Fair
The Bakersfield National Cemetery is taking part in a national Day of Remembrance for local veterans.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield National Cemetery is taking part in a national Day of Remembrance for our Vietnam Veterans.
A commemoration ceremony will be held to honor those who served. There will be a moment of silence, honor guard presentation with a number of guest speakers including army helicopter pilot Joe Drew.
Those who served in Vietnam will receive a special commemorative pin to thank them for their service.
The ceremony is at 10 a.m. everyone is invited to attend.
