Bakersfield National Cemetery receives Veterans Affairs Organizational Excellence award

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Department of Veterans Affairs has named Bakersfield National Cemetery as an Organization of Excellence.

The designation is given to national cemeteries that meet strict department standards. The cemetery received the award on Dec. 14th.

“This is an extraordinary accomplishment for the hard-working, dedicated employees of Bakersfield National Cemetery. We’re honored to serve veterans and families in a national shrine. We’d like to thank all of our partners in the community and beyond for helping us serve and fulfill our promise to veterans every day.” Bakersfield National Cemetery Director Cindy M. Van Bibber

The Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs also announced on Dec. 22nd that Bakersfield National Cemetery was one of 18 V.A. national cemeteries to achieve outstanding results on The Annual Survey of Satisfaction with National Cemeteries.

It was also added that the cemetery was one of the top three, of those 18 cemeteries honored, for not only achieving strategic targets but exceeding the national average.