Bakersfield nonprofit holds COVID-19 canvassing event to educate the community about the vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A local nonprofit along with city and county leaders teamed up to help educate areas of the community who have been hit the hardest by COVID and hopefully inspire them to get vaccinated.

The MLK Community Initiative, along with 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez, Bakersfield City Councilman Eric Arias, and the United Against COVID Coalition held a vaccine canvassing event at the People's Missionary Baptist Church in southeast Bakersfield.

The event was aimed at encouraging and educating African Americans to get vaccinated.

Recent data shows that less than 3% of African Americans in Kern County have received a vaccine.

"We understand that this community has transportation issues, and a lot of disparities, especially around health. We are excited to partner with all the people you see here, who came together to go out on the street and canvass and reach the community and get them registered to get this vaccine," said Arleana Waller, founder, MLK Community Initiative.

The groups holding Wednesday's event are also set to hold a vaccination clinic on Sunday, April 11, at the same church, with a goal to vaccinate 1,000 people in southeast Bakersfield.