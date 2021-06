BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Nutcracker is making its return to the stage.

The Civic Dance Center says the event is scheduled for December 2021 and that right now it is looking for dancers to join the cast.

The Center will invite dancers to audition for roles in the production and they will practice all summer long in preparation for the concert.

For more information about the performance visit the Civic Dance Center website and how you can sign up for dance classes.