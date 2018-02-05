Bakersfield organization awarded respite care grant from Alzheimer's Foundation of America

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Alzheimer's Foundation of America awarded a $5,000 respite care grant to the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County.

The funds are given to provide respite scholarships to families living with Alzheimer's disease.

"AFA is proud to award respite care grants in an effort to help family caregivers maintain their own sense of mental and physical health. Nobody is superman. It is important to realize that you can't do it all," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., president and chief executive officer of AFA.