Bakersfield organizations look to encourage residents to shop local

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Greater Bakersfield Chamber and the Kern Women's Business Center are partnering to support small businesses in Bakersfield.

The "Shop Local, Shop Now" campaign held a press conference at Bella in the Town and Country Village Shopping Center to encourage residents to buy from small stores this holiday season.

Small business owners spoke about why deciding to shop with them has its perks.

"Having a small business in Bakersfield, I'm in the shop, I know our customers really well. My staff is amazing and we often greet people by their first names," explained Heather Abbott, owner of Bella. "We know their preferences. We know the lines that they like. It allows us, when people shop local, to be able to cater our selections to what the community is wanting."

Small business Saturday is this weekend on Saturday, November 26, two days after Thanksgiving.