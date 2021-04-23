Bakersfield pastor talks with 23ABC about the Derek Chauvin verdict

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Pastor V.K. Jones of the People's Missionary Baptist Church talks with 23ABC about the Derek Chauvin verdict.

23ABC is continuing our in-depth conversations with local leaders about the next steps after Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the death of George Floyd.

A Bakersfield pastor is speaking out, concerned that more local leaders did not immediately speak up after the jury's decision.

"I personally would have liked to have heard from all of the major leadership of Bakersfield and county of Kern. Especially those who supposedly serve minority communities. This is a huge, huge deal in that they were able to convict an officer for the killing of George Floyd. Despite all the racial tensions and their attempts to minimize his life. It's a big deal and you would think that the leaders who serve a community of black and brown people would have been glad to come out and say this was justice was being done for this family."