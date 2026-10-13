Bakersfield PD investigating shooting at KBAK/KBFX studios early Monday

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting incident early Tuesday morning at KBAK/KBFX studios in Bakersfield.

Police officials say they are actively investigating and no further information is available at this time.

A representative for Sinclair, which owns the stations, released the following statement:

"We are deeply concerned by a second shooting incident at our KBAK/KBFX studios in Bakersfield this morning, following a similar incident Friday evening. Thankfully, no one was injured. The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority, and we are taking these incidents extremely seriously. We are grateful to the Bakersfield Police Department for its swift response, and we appreciate their continued efforts to investigate these incidents and bring those responsible to justice.”

BPD says it is not aware of any threats or safety concerns for any other entities and is working with Sinclair Broadcasting management to ensure the safety of their employees.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department’s non-emergency line at (661) 327-7111.

