Bakersfield Police are looking for a man who pointed a gun at a 6-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find someone who pointed a gun at a 6-year-old child and their father while making criminal threats against them during an argument on February 19.

BPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Jasdeep Singh Samra, 28. He is described as an Indian adult male standing 6'1" and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has a beard and is possibly driving a dark red 2014 Porche Cayenne SUV with the California license plate 7GNM427.

The firearm Samra pointed at the child and their father has not been recovered.

BPD is asking anyone with information about Samra's whereabouts to call them at 327-7111. Callers who want to stay anonymous can call Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.