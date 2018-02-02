Bakersfield Police arrest 14-year-old for alleged armed robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 14-year-old male was arrested Thursday, Feb. 1st for allegedly robbing a Little Caesar's Pizza.

Bakersfield Police responded to the Little Caesar's Pizza located on 2515 S. H Street just after 10 a.m. Thursday morning for reports of a robbery.

The suspect entered the business and pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, police said.

After taking off with money the suspect fled, according to Bakersfield Police. Moments later, police said they saw the suspect in the 2000 block of Lacey Street.

As police attempted to make contact with the suspect, he discarded an airsoft gun and ran from officers.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall for robbery, brandishing an airsoft gun, and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.