Bakersfield police arrest CLC Tech student following school shooting threat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police said they have arrested a juvenile following a school shooting threat.

Officials said on Monday officers conducted a "threat to shoot investigation" at CLC Tech.

The school, located on E. Truxtun near Inyo Street, is an alternative education school.

Through their investigation, officers determined a juvenile, a CLC Tech student, threatened another student over a bullying situation by threatening to return to CLC Tech and shoot everyone.

During a subsequent investigation, officers located and arrested the juvenile suspect for criminal threats.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact BPD at 327-7111.