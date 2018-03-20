Bakersfield police arrest CLC Tech student following school shooting threat

Jessica Harrington
9:42 PM, Mar 19, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police said they have arrested a juvenile following a school shooting threat. 

Officials said on Monday officers conducted a "threat to shoot investigation" at CLC Tech. 

The school, located on E. Truxtun near Inyo Street, is an alternative education school.

Through their investigation, officers determined a juvenile, a CLC Tech student, threatened another student over a bullying situation by threatening to return to CLC Tech and shoot everyone. 

During a subsequent investigation, officers located and arrested the juvenile suspect for criminal threats. 

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact BPD at 327-7111. 

