Bakersfield Police arrest one of three suspected gang members on the run since last month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police have arrested one of three suspected gang members that have been on the run since last month following a massive inter-agency sweep targeting the West Side Crips.

Jarvis Thomas, 32, was arrested on Tuesday but has since bailed out.

Thomas had a warrant for sales of a controlled substance, conspiracy and participation in a street gang.

Bakersfield Police and other agencies conducted an operation last month called "three blind mice." They arrested 25 people who were persons of interest in the murder of five-year-old Kason Guyton.

Police made 15 felony arrests during the sweep. Thomas and two other men were not found then. Suspected gang members Tommie Thomas and Michael Holmes are still on the run.