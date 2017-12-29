Bakersfield Police arrest seven people for DUI over the Christmas weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department said they arrested seven people for driving under the influence between December 23rd and December 25th.

Bakersfield Police are currently in the middle of their "Drive Sober Get Pulled Over" enforcement.

It started on December 15th and runs through January 1, 2018.

The enforcement mobilization's goal is to get impaired drivers off the street, as well as spread the word on the dangerous crime.

Bakersfield Police Department, California Office of Traffic Safety and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will all partner in the 18-day crackdown.

As part of the holiday enforcement campaign period, Bakersfield Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and the Kern County Sheriff's Office will set up various DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the region.

Bakersfield Police also aims to educate drivers that "DUI doesn't just mean booze". That means taking prescription drugs, smoking marijuana, or simply taking any other kind of drugs can result in a DUI as well.

BPD will also be increasing patrols over the New Year's Eve weekend.

The department will have additional DUI Enforcement Teams to combat the number of alcohol and drug-impaired drivers on the roads.

DUI Saturation Patrols will be deployed on Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31 between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. in areas where DUI collisions and/or arrests are frequent. The extra officers and patrols are aimed at drastically reducing impaired driving, BPD said.