BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a suspect for a threat made to Freedom Middle School over Snapchat, according to the superintendent of the Rosedale Union School District.

The threat said Freedom Middle School would get "shot up" on Thursday April 12th.

Superintendent John G. Mendiburu confirmed to 23ABC that there had been an arrest and there was an email sent out to parents reading the following.

"Dear FMS Parents, Guardians, and Students, I know this has been a very stressful day and truly feel your concern. I am emailing you to calm your nerves and to inform you that the BPD has made an arrest in the case of the social media threat to our campus. The perpetrator has been caught and the police are moving forward with their protocol. Again, thnak you so much for you patience, and support today, as safety is our number one focus. We look forward to seeing students and normalcy return to FMS tomorrow. Sincerely, Mr. Sentes, Principal Mr. King, Vice Principal"

Rosedale Union School District Superintendent John G. Mendiburu gave the following statement to 23ABC on Wednesday, April 11th regarding the threat.