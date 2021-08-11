Bakersfield police arrest suspected serial burglar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department detectives arrested Edward Ernest Anaya, 43, on suspicion of 14 separate counts of residential burglary on Tuesday.

According to BPD, Anaya allegedly targeted vacant homes and entered through side garage doors or lockboxes.

Anaya would then allegedly open the garage and back either a black 2007 Cadillac Escalade or a white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban inside and load appliances into the vehicle, according to police.

Police say Anaya is likely responsible for additional residential burglaries in the Bakersfield area.

Anyone with information regarding additional burglaries with similar methods of entry and items stolen, are encouraged to call or email Det. Dinsmore at 661-326-3511, email: jdinsmore@bakersfieldpd.us or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.