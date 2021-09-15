Bakersfield Police arrest Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect after high-speed chase ends in Delano

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police arrested a suspect in a robbery Wednesday at a Wells Fargo bank at 5401 California Ave. after a high-speed chase ended with a crash in Delano, according to police.

Officers were driving to the bank after learning that a robbery with threat of a firearm had occurred when they saw a possible suspect vehicle traveling northbound on Hwy. 99 at Petrol Road, according to police.

Officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop but the suspect led officers on a chase northbound on Hwy. 99 reaching speeds more than 100 mile per hour, according to police.

The chase ended when the suspect's vehicle appeared to lose control attempting to exit northbound Hwy. 99 in the city of Delano and rolled the vehicle near 13th Avenue. Officers arrested Ray Green Sr., 57, of Roseville, and he was taken to a hospital after complaining of pain, according to police.

A firearm and items from the robbery was found in the vehicle. Green Sr. was arrested on suspicion of robbery, felony evading, possession of a stolen firearm and other associated weapons violations.