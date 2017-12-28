Bakersfield Police ask community for help identifying, locating alleged burglars

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help identifying and locating three men suspected of burglary.

On Dec. 18th Bakersfield Police say three suspects forced their way into the Golden Corral Restaurant located at 5001 Ming Avenue around 3:11 a.m.

The suspects were able to remove merchandise, according to Bakersfield Police.

The first suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male, 5'8-5'10, 150-160 pounds, wearing a black beanie, long sleeve flannel shirt, blue jeans, grey shoes, black gloves, and a white towel over his face.

The second suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male, between 20 and 25-years-old, 5'8 to 5'10, 130-140 pounds, wearing a hooded blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The third suspect is described as being a White male between 25 and 30 years of age, 5'10-6'0, 180-190 pounds, light-colored beard, wearing a black beanie, black long sleeve shirt with "California" logo, blue jeans, black shoes, and black gloves.

Bakersfield Police describe the vehicle the suspects were in as a late 90's to early 2000's maroon Ford Explorer with a taped driver side rear window.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111 or 661-326-3514.