Bakersfield Police ask community for help locating missing person

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help finding a man who was last seen on March 23rd.

35-year-old Micah Holsonbake was last seen in the area of Flower Street and Mt Vernon Avenue.

Holsonbake is described as the following:

5'10"

190 pounds

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective K. Hock at 661-326- 3501 or Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.