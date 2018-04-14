Bakersfield Police ask community for help locating missing person

Veronica Acosta
7:24 PM, Apr 13, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help finding a man who was last seen on March 23rd. 

35-year-old Micah Holsonbake was last seen in the area of Flower Street and Mt Vernon Avenue.

Holsonbake is described as the following:

  • 5'10"
  • 190 pounds
  • Brown hair 
  • Hazel eyes

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective K. Hock at 661-326- 3501 or Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111. 

 

