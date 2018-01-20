Bakersfield Police ask for communities assistance in arrest of Adolfo Rivera

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department are asking for the communities help in the apprehension of Adolfo Rivera.

Rivera has warrant out for his arrest for attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, and gang participation, according to Bakersfield Police.

Rivera is described as a 26-year-old Hispanic male, 6'00, 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bakersfield Police encourage Rivera to turn himself in.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rivera is encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111 or Detective Keegan Gavin at 661-325-3557.