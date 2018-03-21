Bakersfield police asking for assistance to identify and locate a robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are asking for the community's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for robbery.

Police said on March 11, 2018 at 2:42 p.m., the suspect entered the WSS Shoe Store, located on Chester Avenue near Brundage Lane and brandished a firearm at store employees.

The suspect then took off with an item from the business.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20 years old, 5'8", 160lbs, wearing a gray and red hat, black shirt, dark blue jeans, rosary bead necklace and tattoos on both arms, which possibly includes the letter "B" on his left hand.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective F. Esguerra (661) 326-3870, or the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.