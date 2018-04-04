Bakersfield police asking for public's help to identify package theft suspect

Jessica Harrington
9:21 PM, Apr 3, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to identify a man who was captured on surveillance video removing a package from the front porch of a home in central Bakersfield. 

It happened in mid December at a home on 18th Street near V Street. 

The suspect is described as a black man, 20-30 years old, 6'0”, slim build, wearing a bandana, light colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a red backpack.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Jamison at 326-3907 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111

