Bakersfield police asking for public's help to identify package theft suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to identify a man who was captured on surveillance video removing a package from the front porch of a home in central Bakersfield.

It happened in mid December at a home on 18th Street near V Street.

The suspect is described as a black man, 20-30 years old, 6'0”, slim build, wearing a bandana, light colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a red backpack.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Jamison at 326-3907 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111