Bakersfield Police, City Council to discuss body cameras

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police may be moving one step closer to adopting body cameras this week.

BPD Chief Lyle Martin is expected to address the camera operations during a budget and finance committee meeting for the Bakersfield City Council on Monday.

The meeting is schedule for March 26 at noon at City Hall North on Truxtun Avenue.

Martin has said in the past that the main issue with implementing the camera technology is finding a way to file and store the massive amounts of video that is recorded.