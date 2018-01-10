Bakersfield Police Department accepting applications for Police Dispatchers

Light Rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is accepting applications for Police Dispatchers I.
BPD will be holding a voluntary orientation on on job opening on January 17 at City Hall South from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
City Hall South is located on 1501 Truxtun Avenue.
The deadline to apply for the job is January 24.
To apply for the job visit the BPD website.
