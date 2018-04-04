Bakersfield Police Department announces new way to submit anonymous tips

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department announced a new way for the community to send anonymous tips and information online.

The new system will be accessible through a link on the Bakersfield Police Department homepage or by accessing www.p3tips.com.

Any mobile device with access to the internet can be used to submit these tips.

With this new system, the user can also send photographs and video.

This system gives users the ability to view and provide information in a variety of different languages.

Police say it is important to note that when users send the anonymous tip, the user will be provided a user identification password and a tip identification number.

This additional information will be required for the user to submit further information about the same incident.

The Bakersfield Police Department will no longer be accepting information through BPDCRIMES text message, “TipSubmit” mobile App or the www.submit.com email address.