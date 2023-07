BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department conducted a DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint on Oak Street in Central Bakersfield on Fri July 21.

According to the BPD, over 1,100 vehicles were screened during the checkpoint.

Four drivers were cited for driving under the influence. Three of those citations were for alcohol and one was for marijuana. A total of 19 vehicles were seized at the checkpoint.