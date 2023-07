BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department's Traffic Unit will hold a DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint in Bakersfield on Fri, July 21.

According to the BPD, the traffic checkpoint will take place "at a disclosed location within city limits." The checkpoint will be held between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. the next day.

BPD officers will be searching for any signs of impairment from alcohol, illegal drugs, prescription drugs, some over-the-counter medications, and marijuana.