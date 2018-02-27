Bakersfield Police Department asking for public's help to identify theft and robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's assistance to identify and locate a suspect wanted for theft and robbery.

Officials said on February 14, 2018, at 11:51 p.m., the suspect entered the Fastrip Gas Station, located at 4901 South Union Avenue near E. Pacheco Road, selected an item and then left the business without paying for the merchandise.

On February 15, 2018, at 2:16 a.m., the same suspect again entered the Fastrip, pointed a firearm at the clerk, demanded currency and took off with the money.

Bakersfield police said the man is described as Hispanic, 20-23 years of age, 5’9”, wearing a black shirt with white stripes, blue hooded sweatshirt underneath, blue jeans, and a possible tattoo on the top of his left hand.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Frank Esguerra (661) 326-3870, or the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.