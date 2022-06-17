Bakersfield Police Department holding sobriety checkpoint Friday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint Friday night within city limits.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment and checking for proper licensing. So be sure to stay safe and sober on the roads.

By publicizing these checkpoints, research shows they're able to reduce DUI-related crashes by 20 percent.

According to the website Sobering Up:

The National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA) recommends highly publicizing upcoming checkpoints, as studies show it increases the deterrent effect and decreases alcohol-related fatalities by as much as 20 percent.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) also recommends spreading the word about checkpoints to increase the perceived risk of getting caught, thus deterring impaired drivers and adding to the overall efficacy of the use of sobriety checkpoints.

A Community Preventive Services Task Force (CPSTF) review of studies evaluated the impact of publicized sobriety checkpoints. Six studies showed an increase ranging from 4 to 32% in the percentage of people in the targeted communities exposed to the “Don’t Drink and Drive” message.

The National Academies of Sciences Engineering and Medicine in a 2018 report writes “States and localities should conduct frequent sobriety checkpoints in conjunction with widespread publicity to promote awareness of these enforcement initiatives.”



