Bakersfield Police Department investigating vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police shut down a portion of Union Avenue Monday night following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Central Bakersfield.

It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Union Avenue near 7th Street.

Police said a pedestrian was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, an adult man, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Officials said drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

BPD reminds pedestrians to always use marked crosswalks and watch for approaching vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.