Bakersfield Police Department investigating vehicle versus pedestrian crash in southwest Bakersfield

Jessica Harrington
7:05 PM, Feb 21, 2018
43 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash in southwest Bakersfield. 

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Ming Avenue near South Real Road. 

Police said an adult male was crossing Ming Ave and was hit by the one vehicle, a blue pickup truck that took off, and then was hit a second time by a white mustang.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died. 

Police have not released a description of the victim. 

23ABC has a crew en route to the crash, check back for updates. 

