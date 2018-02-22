Bakersfield Police Department investigating vehicle versus pedestrian crash in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash in southwest Bakersfield.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Ming Avenue near South Real Road.

Police said an adult male was crossing Ming Ave and was hit by the one vehicle, a blue pickup truck that took off, and then was hit a second time by a white mustang.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Police have not released a description of the victim.

