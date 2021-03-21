Bakersfield Police Department looking for missing elderly man

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing at-risk man who suffers from dementia.

According to BPD Juan Antonio Preciado walked away from his home on the 100 block of U street just north of Brundage Lane on Friday. He was last seen at 7:30 a.m. He is said to frequent the area of Brundage Lane and H street.

He is considered at risk due to his age and his medical condition. He's described as a 77 year old, Hispanic male adult. He's 5'2" tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater with a brown vest, blue jeans, black shoes and a red knit beanie cap.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.