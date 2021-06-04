Bakersfield Police Department looking to recruit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking to recruit people.

It is for the Cadet unit, formerly known as Explorers. This is a program designed to give people a look at law enforcement, whether it is for a career in law enforcement or not.

The next event will be Saturday, June 5 starting at 8 a.m. with another session at 11 a.m. The 8 a.m. session is for those over 18-years-old and the 11 a.m. is for those under 18. It will be at the Bakersfield Police Activities League located at 301 E. 4th Street.

This is a volunteer youth program and there are some general requirements for entrance testing: Applicants must be at least 14 1/2 (in high school) to 20 years of age. Applicants must have an accumulative GPA of 2.0 ("C" or better in each class). Applicants must not engage in alcohol or drug use. Applicants may not have any felony convictions. Applicants under the age of 18 must have parental consent and support.

For more information, contact Head Cadet Mentor Alysen Gelinas at agelinas@bakersfieldpd.us or (661) 326-3922.