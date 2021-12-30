Bakersfield Police Department looks to hire dispatchers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking to hire new dispatchers.

They're responsible for receiving emergency calls and then sending the appropriate first responders to the scene. Dispatchers also distribute messages between units in the field.

Members of the department held a Facebook live where they discussed what it's like to be a dispatcher saying it's difficult but rewarding work.

Pay ranges between $20 to $24 an hour.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or a GED and be able to type at least 40 words a minute. The link to apply is here.