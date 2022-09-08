Bakersfield Police Department provides updates on Union Avenue accidents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has provided additional information in connection to separate accidents on Union Avenue over the weekend.

BPD identified 30-year-old Jesus Omar Flores Urias as the man that was struck by a vehicle on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

BPD is asking for anyone with information to contact them at (661) 327-7111.

In a similar case, BPD announced a man was arrested for a deadly hit and run that also happened on Union Avenue.

Twenty-five-year-old Oswaldo Juarez Arciniega was identified as the man who struck and killed a woman as she was crossing the roadway outside of the crosswalk. The woman, who has not been identified, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arciniega was booked into the Kern County jail for hit and run resulting in death.

Again, BPD asks anyone with information to contact them at (661) 327-7111.