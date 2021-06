BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some Bakersfield Police officers will be out and about in the community giving sports equipment to local kids.

BPD posted on their Instagram that DICK'S Sporting Goods donated sports equipment to the department.

BPD's Officer Pratt will be out in the community engaging with kids and handing out the basketballs, footballs, soccer balls and frisbees that were donated by DICK'S.

The department also thanked the store for the generous donation.