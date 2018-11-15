Bakersfield Police Department receives $30,000 bike safety grant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department has received a $30,000 grant for a Bicycle/Pedestrian Safety Education program.

The grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will fund the year-long program that includes a variety of educational activities like bike rodeos, classroom presentations and community events aimed at teaching youth and adults about traffic rules, rights and responsibilities as a pedestrian and bicyclist.

Educational efforts will promote safe behaviors by pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, including avoiding distractions like cell phones, looking for parked cars that may be pulling out or opening a door and making yourself visible .