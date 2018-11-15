Bakersfield Police Department receives traffic education and enforcement grant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department has awarded a $405,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for a year-long enforcement and public awareness program.

The traffic safety program is intended to educate the public on safe roadway habits and deter people from violating traffic laws or practicing other unsafe behaviors that lead to injuries and fatalities.

The grant will fund various education and enforcement activities for the 2019 federal fiscal year including: