Bakersfield Police Department receives traffic education and enforcement grant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department has awarded a $405,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for a year-long enforcement and public awareness program.
The traffic safety program is intended to educate the public on safe roadway habits and deter people from violating traffic laws or practicing other unsafe behaviors that lead to injuries and fatalities.
The grant will fund various education and enforcement activities for the 2019 federal fiscal year including:
DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols to take suspected alcohol/drug-impaired drivers – and those unlicensed or with a revoked/suspended license – off the road.
Traffic safety education presentations for youth and community members on distracted, impaired and teen driving, and bicycle/pedestrian safety.
Patrols at intersections with increased incidents of pedestrian and bike collisions.
Checking for seat belt and child safety seat compliance.
Motorcycle safety operations in areas with high rider volume and where higher rate of motorcycle crashes occur.
Speeding, red light and stop sign enforcement.
Compilation of DUI “Hot Sheets” identifying repeat DUI offenders
Specialized DUI and drugged driving training to identify and apprehend suspected impaired drivers.